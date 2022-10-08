Austrian media highlights diplomatic victory of President Ilham Aliyev in Prague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper has published an article titled "Armenia cedes its sovereignty to Europe", Trend reports.

The article highlighted the results of the quadrilateral meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague on October 6.

According to the article, given France's pro-Armenian policy, its presence at the negotiating table could be regarded as a trick prepared to undermine the position of Azerbaijan. However, President Aliyev's determination and principled attitude throughout the meeting, which lasted over five hours and consisted of two parts, all attempts of ill-wishers were doomed to failure.

The article added that the sides agreed to hold a meeting of the border delimitation commissions as soon as possible.

Following the article, special attention should be paid to the EU and France wishing to set up a joint border monitoring mission in the region, which would also cover Azerbaijani territory. However, as the article noted, Azerbaijan, which values its sovereignty, refused to accept the relevant proposal. As a result, the parties decided to deploy the monitoring mission only in Armenia. Azerbaijan would cooperate with the mission in line with its interests, and promote the establishment of constructive relations with the monitoring mission and the demarcation process.

The article underscored that President Ilham Aliyev once again defended the interests of Azerbaijan, while Armenia called it into question by agreeing to host the border mission.