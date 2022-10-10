Information warfare against Azerbaijan continues – head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The information warfare against Azerbaijan isn't over yet, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov said at the PACE autumn session, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, an information war against Azerbaijan continues through various videos, accusations, and attacks on our embassies," he said.

As Seyidov noted, the Armenian armed formations aren't yet completely withdrawn from Azerbaijan. Moreover, during the September border clashes, Armenian military forces infiltrated into Azerbaijan's territory and planted landmines there.

According to him, everyone should understand that Armenia doesn't fulfill its obligations. The country must withdraw its armed detachments from Azerbaijan and finally start thinking about the delimitation and demarcation of borders. Armenia should bring perpetrators of Ganja and Khojaly crimes to justice.

"Azerbaijan, in spite of all things, is for peace. And we will do our best to ensure peace in the region," Seyidov added.