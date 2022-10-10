Azerbaijani FM, European Commission's VP hold phone talks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell took place on October 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During a telephone conversation, the sides addressed the results of a quadrilateral meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague, as well as the regional situation.

Josep Borrell informed on the preparatory activities for the EU mission, as well as commended the Prague meeting's outcome and noted the EU's commitment to establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Minister Bayramov, in turn, underscored the expectations from the Prague meeting for peace in the region. He also stressed that during the Geneva meeting Armenia presented components of the peace treaty, which is important to commence delimitation work in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.