We want to quickly implement what we are planning - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL STATEMENT)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. We want to quickly implement what we are planning, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Trend reports.

Following a ceremony of signing the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz documents in Bishkek, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov have made press statements.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear ladies and gentlemen. First of all, I would like to once again express my gratitude to the President of Kyrgyzstan for the invitation to visit your brotherly country. As Sadyr Nurgozhoyevich has said, this is my first official visit. In previous years, I visited Kyrgyzstan twice, but this was due to participation in the work of international organizations. Those were international events. Therefore, this visit is of particular importance. As Sadyr Nurgozhoyevich has noted, only six months ago we welcomed him in Baku and today I am here in Bishkek. This suggests that we want to quickly implement what we are planning. Reciprocal visits are usually made no earlier than a year later. In our case, it took six months. This is just a demonstration of the fact that we are focused on results.

I should note with satisfaction that a part of what we outlined during our Baku meeting has already been implemented. First of all, I would like to mention the decision to establish a joint Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Development Fund, which will serve the cause of development, the cause of attracting investments, creating jobs and even more prerequisites for building up cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

Six months ago, we signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, which raised our relations to a qualitatively new level. Today we note with satisfaction how this Declaration is being implemented. Much of what we identified six months ago is already being transformed into the sphere of real politics today. We discussed in detail a wide range of issues from cultural and humanitarian cooperation, economic interaction, transport interaction to issues related to education and high technologies. I must say that two Azerbaijani satellites, Azersky and Azerspace-1, have been providing services to Kyrgyz partners for some time now, and we have identified further ways to develop cooperation in this area. In the transport and transit sector, with the start of construction and commissioning of the new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Caspian railway, there will be opportunities to increase trade and reduce transportation costs. We congratulate fraternal Kyrgyzstan, as well as other partner countries, on the launch of this important project. Thus, having transport links, implementing an investment policy in the areas of priority for the government of Kyrgyzstan, and also having such a solid foundation of international legal nature, namely, as I have already noted, the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the documents signed here in Bishkek today and those signed in Baku half a year ago, we are, in fact, somewhat making up for what was missed for some reason in previous years. I think that one of the main directions of our future cooperation will be precisely the fact that we should be focused on concrete results.

We have a common history, we understand each other and we support each other. Today, the President and I also exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of international organizations. There, too, cooperation is sincere and based on mutual support. Of course, I have expressed special gratitude to the President on behalf of the entire Azerbaijani people for such a kind attitude towards the memory of the great representatives of the Azerbaijani people. One of the largest schools in Bishkek will bear the name of the founder of the Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev. Another school will bear the name of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker, Nizami Ganjavi. Today we will open the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park. Baku and Bishkek have become sister cities. Today we have also discussed a continuation of this list by other cities, including the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, which will be twinned with cities of Kyrgyzstan. Even the enumeration of all the items on our agenda despite the time constraints of the press conference speaks volumes of the depth of cooperation, the sincerity of relations and our confidence that what we outlined here today will also be carried out, as was the case with what we outlined six months ago.

I would like to express my gratitude to the President for the invitation and hospitality again. I am very delighted to be visiting the fraternal land of Kyrgyzstan again. Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish the people of Kyrgyzstan peace, prosperity and success. The people of Azerbaijan have great respect for the fraternal Kyrgyz people. Thank you.