US Charge d'Affaires summoned to Azerbajani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The official car of the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington was shot at on the night of October 10 - early hours of October 11,2022, Trend reports via Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The US Charge d'Affaires in the country was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan in this regard, he was expressed serious concern and dissatisfaction with the incident, and the demand to ensure the security of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission was brought to the attention.

Will be updated