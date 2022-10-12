Shots fired at Azerbaijani embassy car in Washington (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A car of Azerbaijani embassy in Washington was shot at sometime in between night of October 10 - early hours of October 11, 2022, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the embassy immediately informed the relevant US authorities and presented a video from the security cameras.

Besides, on October 12, the US charge d'affairs in Baku was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident. Serious concern was expressed to the US official, and the requirement to ensure the security of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission was brought to his attention.

As the ministry noted, the systematic nature of recent attacks on the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan by radical members of the Armenian communities abroad, including attacks and acts of vandalism committed against the country's embassies in Washington, Paris, Beirut and other cities, is of serious concern. Ensuring the security of the country's diplomatic missions abroad is an obligation of the host country under international conventions.

"Unfortunately, nobody was brought to justice as part of the criminal cases initiated in connection with attacks on the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan and members of Azerbaijani communities committed in recent days, as well as in 2020 in the capitals of European countries and in Los Angeles. It’s this impunity that prompts Armenian radical groups to resort to new provocations," the ministry stated.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the criminal actions of radical forces in foreign countries directed against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions, diplomats and their property, based on hatred, and demands that the structures responsible for preventing such provocations in the relevant countries, approached their duties with full responsibility. Investigative activities related to attacks on Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad will be under the control of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.