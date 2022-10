BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited teachers and students of schools named after Heydar Aliyev and Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Bishkek to Azerbaijan during the opening ceremony of the Educational Complex of the School-Gymnasium No. 20 named after Heydar Aliyev in Bishkek on October 12, Trend reports.

