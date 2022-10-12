Armenia provided with all-inclusive elements based on basic principles for normalization of relations – Azerbaijani MFA (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Armenia is presented with all-inclusive elements based on five basic principles, proposed by Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the opposite side asked for time to get acquainted with the principles.

According to the minister, Armenia hasn't responded yet to the issue.

"We don't have all the information on whether Armenia will respond to the issue at the next meeting or they will ask for additional time. However, in total, there are several directions of particular importance for us to move forward. First of all, the signing of a peace agreement, opening of communication routes, as well as the delimitation process are discussed each time the countries hold meetings. Azerbaijan submits its well-known principles and promotes activities in this direction," Bayramov added.