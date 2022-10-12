Armenian armed forces subjected engineering equipment of Azerbaijan to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Units of the Armenian Armed Forces subjected the engineering equipment of Azerbaijan to fire, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions in the direction of the settlement of Gunashli, Basarkechar district, using small arms of various calibers, subjected engineering equipment involved in construction work in order to restore infrastructure in the direction of the settlement of Tezekand, Dashkasan district to fire on October 12 at 12:30 (GMT+4).

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.