Hungary eyes participating in reconstruction activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Hungary eyes participating in the reconstruction activities in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma said at the event on the Hungary National Day and the 30th anniversary of the country's diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, Hungarian enterprises may engage in infrastructure recovery, as well as landmine clearance activities. The country can share its expertise in the agricultural sector as well.

"Hungary gained its independence 66 years ago. Freedom, independence, and sovereignty are what we value most and what our foreign policy is bound by. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between our countries, so I would like to note that Hungary has always been a supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty," the ambassador added.