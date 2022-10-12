President Ilham Aliyev invites PM of Pakistan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President Ilham Aliyev invited Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, has met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in Astana on October 12.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the meeting being held in Astana a month after the meeting in Samarkand was further evidence of the dynamism of relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who recalled the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan in Samarkand with great pleasure, invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Pakistan.

The President of Azerbaijan announced his intention to visit Pakistan and, in turn, invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that he would visit Azerbaijan with pleasure.