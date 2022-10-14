Military attachés of foreign countries visit Ganja to commemorate victims of Armenia's missile strike on city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Foreign countries’ military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan paid tribute to the memory of the civilian population who died as a result of the Armenian armed forces’ missile attack on Ganja, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On October 14, under the organization of the Defense Ministry, military attaches visited the site of a terrorist act committed by Armenian military formations in Ganja city during the Patriotic War. Flowers were laid at the memorial corner dedicated to the deceased civilians.

The Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, informed the foreign countries’ military representatives in detail that during the 44-day war, the Armenian armed forces deliberately bombed the Ganja, Barda, Terter, Mingachevir, Beylagan, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Naftalan, Absheron and Khizi regions using ballistic missiles and other heavy artillery pieces to inflict maximum casualties on the Azerbaijani civilian population. This act contradicts the norms and principles of international humanitarian law.

Despite the humanitarian ceasefire, on the night of October 11, 2020, at about 02:00, the Armenian armed forces subjected apartment buildings in Ganja city to a rocket fire. As a result of the incident, 9 persons, including 4 women, became martyrs, and 35 persons were wounded. One of the wounded passed away in a hospital.

The military attaches were informed that a total of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, 454 civilians were wounded, 12292 residential and non-residential areas and 288 auto vehicles were damaged as a result of Armenia's military aggression during the Second Karabakh War.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is among the world's most mine-contaminated countries. In the two years since the end of the Second Karabakh War, more than 250 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or seriously wounded as a result of mine explosions.

During the visit, the military attachés also visited the Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum. They were presented with detailed information about the work of an outstanding representative of world literature, ingenious Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.