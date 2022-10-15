Armenia wants to influence its angry citizens who lost their children in war with false information - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Armenian authorities want to neutralize the negativity existing in society, and in particular to influence angry citizens who lost their children in the [second Karabakh] war by spreading false information and through manipulations, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said on October 15 in Baku, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the recent information of the Armenian authorities that the Azerbaijani army allegedly lost more than 400 people during the suppression of the Armenian military provocation on September 12-14 this year.

"This is not the first time that we are faced with absolutely unfounded, false information from the Armenian authorities. We remember well results of the Armenian side’s attempts to mislead the public with false information during the second Karabakh war," she noted.

"As it’s known, official information about the losses of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the September clashes was provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. During the suppression of a large-scale military provocation of the Armenian armed forces, 80 of our servicemen were killed," the spokesperson reminded.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, unlike the Armenian Defense Ministry, provides information about our servicemen who died during military clashes, completely openly, indicating names and surnames, and this list is posted on the website of the ministry," Abdullayeva explained. "Our martyrs are a source of our pride, their funerals are held with the participation of a large number of people - the public representatives and government officials, and widely covered by the media."

"Once again, we want to emphasize that, unlike the Armenian side, the data presented by the Azerbaijani side on the losses of military personnel cannot be in doubt. Armenian officials who want to hide the incompetence of their army, seeking to change the domestic agenda by destructive methods, must finally understand that in order to ensure stability in their country, first of all, they must avoid provocations, and take concrete steps towards normalization and peace with neighboring countries. There is no other way for this," she concluded.