Armenia has to put end to false excuses evading its obligations on Zangazur corridor - MFA

Politics Materials 17 October 2022 15:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Armenia has to put an end to false excuses to evade its obligations under the tripartite statement signed in November 2020, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Twitter page.

"Armenia has to put an end to false excuses to evade its obligation to connect roads and railway with the Zangazur corridor, which it took under the tripartite statement signed in November 2022. The proposals of three unrealistic options for crossing points, ignoring discussions that are ongoing in 20 months is the wrong policy," the ministry said.

