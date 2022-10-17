Azerbaijan continuously supports activities of Organization of Turkic States - FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul on October 17, 2022, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the main issues on the agenda of the meeting were the Organization of Turkic States strategy for 2022-2026, including a number of important documents related to the work of the organization, recent events in the region, preparations for the next summit, which will be held on November 11 this year in Uzbekistan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Speaking at this meeting, Bayramov highlighted the following main points:

- The chairmanship of fraternal Türkiye in the organization has made an important contribution to strengthening cooperation between the member states. So, holding the next summit in fraternal Uzbekistan will serve to further strengthen the organization.

- The Azerbaijani side hopes that the adoption of a number of important documents at today's summit, in particular the Strategic Roadmap of the Organization of Turkic States for 2022-2026, will make an important contribution to the work of the organization.

- Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with the member states of the Organization of Turkic States both within the framework of the organization and on a bilateral basis. In this regard, the recent visits of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are of exceptional importance.

- The special attention paid within the framework of the organization to the selection of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023 deserves praise.

“We also believe that the business forum of the Turkic states held on September 16, 2022 in Shusha will make an important contribution to the reconstruction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation. We believe that against the background of the processes taking place in our geography and emerging new challenges, the Organization of Turkic States plays the role of a platform that provides ample opportunities to deal with these challenges,” Bayramov noted.

Then the minister brought Azerbaijan's position on important issues on the agenda of the meeting to the attention of the meeting participants. He informed them in detail about the recent clashes as a result of the provocation of Armenia [on border with Azerbaijan on September 12-14], as well as about the latest situation related to the work done within the framework of Azerbaijan's initiative to sign a peace treaty with Armenia.

At the same time, it was emphasized that, despite the efforts of Azerbaijan to normalize relations with Armenia, open communications, delimitation of borders, as well as in humanitarian areas, Armenia hinders peace processes and grossly violates its obligations under trilateral statements [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war].