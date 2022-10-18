Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of Baku's Binagadi district highways – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the reconstruction of highways in Baku's Binagadi district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 5.3 million manat ($3.1 million) for proceeding with the reconstruction of highways in Bilacari, Binagadi, "M. Rasulzade", Khojasan and "28 May" settlements of the capital's Binagadi district in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.