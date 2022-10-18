Azerbaijan recalls ambassadors from Croatia, Vietnam - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to recall Fakhraddin Gurbanov from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Croatia, Trend reports on October 18.

By another decree of the head of state, Anar Imanov was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, as well as to the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Lao People's Democratic Republic.