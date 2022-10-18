Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
18 October 2022 15:11 (UTC +04:00)
Date of President Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Azerbaijan on October 20 to attend the grand opening of Zangilan Airport, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, Trend reports via 'A Haber' TV channel.

According to him, a lot of work is being done to restore Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

"The recovery of Karabakh's economy and the return of internally displaced persons to their lands will further strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasus," Kalin added.

