Azerbaijan is grateful to people and government of brotherly Uzbekistan for continued support of country's independence and sovereignty - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan is grateful to the people and government of brotherly Uzbekistan for the continued support of the country's independence and sovereignty, Trend reports citing Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov's Twitter page.

He expressed gratitude to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov for his congratulations on the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.

"May the friendship between our peoples be eternal," Norov said in the Twitter publication