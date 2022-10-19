Mines - main obstacle for reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The return of Azerbaijani citizens, who were internally displaced during the Armenian occupation, to the liberated territories is a priority issue facing the state, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said on October 19 in Baku, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office.

According to him, over the past 2 years, more than $3 billion has been allocated from the state budget for the restoration of the liberated territories.

"Armenia completely destroyed the infrastructure there. It’s necessary to restore these areas from scratch. However, mines left by Armenia there are the main obstacle for the restoration and reconstruction work,” the official noted.

“Armenia still refuses to provide accurate maps of the minefields. The accuracy of the provided maps isn’t even 25 percent. To date, about 3,300 people have become victims of the mines," he added.