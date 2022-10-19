President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Zangilan district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have also visited Zangilan district.

The head of state and the First Lady met with students and teaching staff of Aghali village secondary school and village residents, launched the Archimedes screw turbine type Hydro Power Plant, and viewed conditions created at Zangilan International Airport. They attended the groundbreaking ceremonies of the first residential building and a school in the city of Zangilan.