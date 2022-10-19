President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for first residential building in Zangilan (UPDATE)

Tutle changed, details added (first version posted at 17:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the first residential building in the city of Zangilan, Trend reports.

The Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Zangilan district, which is included in East Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev, informed the head of state and the First Lady of the residential block, which the building is located in.

The event featured the screening of a video about the residential block.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the first residential building in the city of Zangilan.