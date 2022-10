BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. On October 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the village of Agali in the Zangilan region.

According to Trend, the head of state and the first lady met with the student and teaching staff of the secondary school and residents of the village of Agali.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva spoke sincerely with students in the village of Agali.

Trend presents video: