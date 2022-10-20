Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity, friendship manifested in every area – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and friendship manifest themselves and produce great results in every field, President Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration of the first stage of “Dost Agropark" smart agricultural complex in Zangilan district on October 20, Trend reports.

"I sincerely welcome my dear brother and all our Turkish brothers and sisters who came to Azerbaijan together with him. I say to you – “You are welcome!” We were here exactly one year ago. Back then, there was an empty alley here. There was nothing here at all. We laid the foundation of an “Agropark” here. Today, while getting acquainted with the work done, we saw yet again that Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and friendship manifest themselves and produce great results in every field.

It has been mentioned here that it is a special day for Zangilan today. Exactly two years ago, on 20 October, the city of Zangilan was liberated from the invaders by the glorious Azerbaijan Army. The 27-year occupation of Zangilan ended. The fact that we are in Zangilan on this day, the fact that we are opening the Zangilan Airport and this “Agropark” together with my dear brother certainly has a special meaning. I would like to express my special thanks to everyone who has contributed to the creation of this “Agropark”. It was mentioned here that this is the first private investment. The expansion of this “Agropark” and the creation of similar agricultural parks in other regions have been discussed today. Good luck!" the head of state said.