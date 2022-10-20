Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 20 October 2022 21:17 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates excellent physical shape (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have attended the inauguration of the first stage of “Dost Agropark" smart agricultural complex in Zangilan district on October 20, Trend reports.

The heads of state also participated in the opening of the Zangazur Weightlifting Club, which was established under “Dost Agropark”.

President Ilham Aliyev lifted a heavy barbell, once again demonstrating his excellent physical shape.

Trend presents footage:

