Azerbaijani MFA talks rejection of Armenia's petition by International Court of Justice (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Order, issued by the International Court of Justice on October 12, 2022, on Armenia’s request for the change of the Court’s Order of 7 December 2021 is in compliance with Azerbaijan's international and national obligations to treat every Armenian detainee in full accordance with the Court's previous Order, as well as in a humane and indiscriminate manner, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The International Court of Justice found that the new circumstances presented by Armenia on September 16, 2022 were insufficient to change the measures indicated in the Order of December 7, 2021, and rejected the petition against Azerbaijan.

“Following the statements of September 17 and October 2, 2022, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has been investigating videos spread on social media platforms, which reportedly reflect the illegal actions of Azerbaijani military servicemen. Furthermore, Azerbaijan brought some perpetrators to justice regarding the videos disseminated before, while Armenia didn't take any steps to punish culprits of numerous war crimes against Azerbaijan, including laying more than 1,400 landmines on Azerbaijan's lands in the post-second Karabakh war period, as well as for missile strikes during the 44-day war on densely populated cities of Azerbaijan such as Ganja," the ministry said.

According to the statement, both Azerbaijani and international observers, as well as the Special Rapporteur of the Council of Europe and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, have repeatedly called for investigating the videos showing the commission of war crimes by Armenian soldiers and bringing those responsible to justice. The international community must hold Armenia accountable for these actions.

"Azerbaijan is committed to the ongoing peace process and negotiations, as well as to the protection of the rights of all people within international law," the ministry added.