Turkish politician, MP leave for Türkiye after suffering traffic accident in Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 21 October 2022 16:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Binali Yildirim, MP Shamil Ayrim and bodyguard Oguzhan Demirci, who had a traffic accident while traveling in Azerbaijan, left for Türkiye, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci tweeted, Trend reports.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Binali Yildirim, Shamil Ayrim and Oguzhan Demirci at the hospital. We thank President Ilham Aliyev for his attention. Our patients' vital signs are stable. We took them to Türkiye," the ambassador wrote.

