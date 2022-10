BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev with the 'Dostlug' (Friendship) Order, Trend reports.

Following the order, Amreyev is granted the Order for his fruitful activity as Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States and outstanding service to the development of partnerships between Azerbaijan and member states of the organization.