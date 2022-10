BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The number of mine victims since the end of the Karabakh war in 2020 reaches 262 people, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Another victim of Armenia-planted landmine, 26-old civilian injured as a result of landmine explosion in the Tartar region. Unfortunately, both of his legs were amputated. Number of mine victims since the end of 2020-war reaches 262. Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes!," the ministry says.