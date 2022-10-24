Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly mine-clearance operations in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports on October 24 via the agency.

During mine clearance operations from October 17 through October 22 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 61 anti-personnel and 28 anti-tank landmines, as well as 367 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized.

The territories with a total area of 381 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA said.