Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The Armenian armed forces units, starting from 22:20 (GMT +4) on October 24 to 01:45 on October 25, from the positions in the directions of Istisu and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region and Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms of various calibers subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions stationed in the directions of Istisu, Damirchidam and Istibulag settlements of the Kalbajar district, as well as Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz district, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on October 25.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the above directions took adequate retaliatory measures.