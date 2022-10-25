Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of SAHA EXPO exhibition (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 25 October 2022 19:16 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paying a working visit to Türkiye, attended the opening ceremony of the SAHA EXPO Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul on October 25, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the exhibition, Colonel General Hasanov met with the leadership of the ROKETSAN, TUSAS, HAVELSAN, BAYKAR, TUALCOM and ASELSAN companies, as well as got acquainted with the exhibited samples of modern weapons and combat equipment.

Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, as well as a number of state and government officials of Türkiye and other countries also attended the exhibition.

Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening ceremony of SAHA EXPO exhibition (PHOTO)
