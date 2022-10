BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paying a working visit to Türkiye, met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar October 25, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on further development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as on regional security issues.