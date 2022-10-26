Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center contributes to increasing importance of Azerbaijan on global stage – ICESCO's former head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Nizami Ganjavi International Center contributes to the increasing importance of Azerbaijan on the global stage, former Director General of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO, formerly ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri told reporters at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Center on October 26, Trend reports.

"The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has yielded great results over these 10 years through the support of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he added.