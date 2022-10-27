Baku hosting first meeting of regulatory bodies for audiovisual media of Organization of Turkic States countries (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The first meeting of the regulatory bodies for audiovisual media of the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States kicked off in Baku, Trend reports on October 27.

The main purpose of the meeting, which is attended by regulatory authorities and other representatives of the field of audiovisual media of the OTS member states - Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, as well as the observer countries of Hungary and Turkmenistan, is to strengthen cooperation between Turkic-speaking states in the field of audiovisual media and their regulation, discuss the concept presented by the Turkish side in connection with the creation of a forum of regulatory bodies for audiovisual media of the UTC member states and observers, and, ultimately, to sign of a Declaration of Intent to create a forum.

Head of the digital media sector of the Azerbaijani President's Administration Elmir Valizade, Deputy Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Omar Kocaman, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov and Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov spoke at the opening event.

Valizade greeted the participants of the event and said that recently the development of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the member countries within the framework of the OTS stimulates cooperation in the field of regulation of television and radio broadcasting.

Sattarov provided information on the current state of the field of audiovisual media in Azerbaijan and a number of innovations, expressed an opinion on further prospects for cooperation within the OTS, on joint activities in audiovisual media.

Ismayilov emphasized the importance of the organized event and spoke about the need to strengthen cooperation between the companies of the member countries.

Kocaman thanked the Azerbaijani side for creating an opportunity to organize this event and noted that the creation of a joint network of audiovisual media regulators is a call of the times. Speaking about the activities of the OTS secretariat, he expressed confidence that the exchange of experience and knowledge of countries in the field of regulation of audiovisual media would be useful to all parties.

The meeting continued with speeches of other participants, concept presentation by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) on creating the forum, and a discussion of this presentation.

As part of the event, the Second meeting of the Media Coordinating Committee of the OTS member states and observer countries was also held.

It's planned to sign a Declaration of Intent to create a forum of regulatory bodies for audiovisual media of the member countries and observer states of OTS in Shusha city on October 28, 2022.