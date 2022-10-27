Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office issues statement in connection with missile attack of Armenia on Barda (UPDATE)

Details added,first version posted 10:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office issued a statement in connection with missile attacks committed by Armenians on Barda city in 2020, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

"Armenian Armed Forces, violating the norms and principles of international law, Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, the demands for a humanitarian ceasefire achieved during the Second Karabakh War that began on September 27, 2020, amid their own crushing defeats on the battlefield, inflicted strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in cities and regions of Azerbaijan located far from the conflict zone and the frontline zone - on residential buildings, hospitals, other medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state institutions, agricultural land using various types of weapons, ballistic missiles, including prohibited artillery," said the statement.

"Thus crimes against humanity and peace were committed, war crimes, including the killing of civilians, large-scale damage was caused to the civilian population, state property, infrastructure facilities, business entities. Armenian Armed Forces launched the first missile attack on Barda city located outside the combat zone on October 5, 2020, as a result of which two people were killed and seven injured. The second missile attack was launched on October 8, 2020, eight civilians were injured. On October 27, 2020 Garayusifli village of Barda district was subjected to a missile attack as a result of which five people were killed, including one child, and 14 people were injured, including seven children," the statement said.

The goal of the military-political leadership of Armenia, when striking at the densely populated areas was to kill as many people as possible.

Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan appealed to international organizations, and the world community to ensure the rule of international law by taking measures of legal responsibility against Armenia, which committed crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes that resulted in the killing of the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

"Prosecutor General's office of Azerbaijan condemns crimes against peace and humanity and honors the memory of those who died with deep sorrow!" the statement said.