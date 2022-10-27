Azerbaijan extends powers of local executive authorities – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on additional measures to assign addresses to real estate objects and amend the "Regulations on local executive authorities", approved by the Presidential Decree No. 648 of June 6, 2012, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the heads of local executive bodies were vested with new powers.

According to the decree, the head of the local executive authority is granted power to assign and change the names of streets and squares in human settlements, prepare address plates with the names of transport infrastructure facilities included in the address register and numbers of real estate objects in accordance with the "Rules for maintaining the address register and assignment of addresses to real estate objects in the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Presidential Decree No. 27 of November 27, 2008.

The executive bodies are also endowed with power to conduct regular monitoring for existing address plates and upon detecting cases of destruction or damage on them, report this in the appropriate order.