Mass graves found in liberated territories – Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Mass graves have been found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories following joint activities of the Military Prosecutor's Office with the State Security Service, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and other relevant agencies, the Office told Trend.

The burial sites were mainly discovered in Shusha's Dashalti village, Khojavand's Edilli village, Aghdam's Sirkhavand village, Khojaly's Farrukh village, and other places.

Searchers recovered more than 450 bodies, which are likely to belong to those who went missing during the first Karabakh War. Around 300 forensic and over 280 molecular genetic examinations have been carried out on the bodies. Witnesses were also interviewed, and other necessary investigative and operational measures were taken.

On October 26, 2022, Deputy Prosecutor General, Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan, and Lieutenant General of Justice Khanlar Valiyev visited the mentioned territories, got acquainted with the criminal investigation process, as well as giving relevant recommendations and instructions.

The criminal case is currently under investigation following Articles 115.4, 120.2.7, and 120.2.12 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.