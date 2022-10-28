Shusha Declaration of intent signed within 1st meeting of Audiovisual Media Regulators of Organization of Turkic States (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:39

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 28. The declaration of intent was signed within the 1st meeting of Audiovisual Media Regulators of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports on October 28.

According to the declaration, in order to enhance cooperation and dialogue among regulatory authorities, exchange knowledge, ideas and experience in the field of audiovisual broadcasting and its regulation, as well as create a format for a permanent discussion of issues related to audiovisual media, an appeal was made to the regular meeting of ministers and officials for media and information member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States with a proposal to establish a forum of regulatory authorities for audiovisual media of member and observer countries (Turkic Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum - TBRAF).

During the visit [to Shusha], the members of the delegation from representatives of the regulatory authorities for audiovisual media of the Organization of Turkic States countries will view the city, and get acquainted with the progress of restoration work which has been conducted in the city after the liberation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].