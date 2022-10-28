Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Politics Materials 28 October 2022 15:07 (UTC +04:00)
Nargiz Sadikhova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Phone talks between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried took place on October 28, Trend reports citing the minister's Twitter post.

During a telephone conversation, the sides discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and perspectives on peace efforts.

"Once again reiterated my country’s commitment and full readiness to achieve peace and stability in the region," Bayramov tweeted.

