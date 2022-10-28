Azerbaijan still awaits Armenia's response on peace treaty elements – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Phone talks between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried took place on October 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During a telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, perspectives on peace efforts, and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed Donfried on the current regional situation, and steps taken towards the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties, as well as pointed out Azerbaijan's position and proposals regarding the future peace agreement. The minister noted that Azerbaijan still awaits Armenia's response concerning the peace treaty elements presented at the end of the Geneva meeting.

Karen Donfried emphasized US support to achieve peace and stability in the region, as well as the importance of peace negotiations following the agreements between leaders and ministers.