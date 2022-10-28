President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

Dear Brother,

I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of brotherly Turkiye-the Republic Day, and convey my most heartfelt wishes.

Strengthening day by day, Turkiye has become one of the most powerful countries which has a say in the international arena. Today, brotherly Turkiye is among the most advanced countries of the world with its important achievements in political, economic, military, technological and other fields. At the same time, your country has gained immense authority and respect at the international level with its consistent and decisive position on the establishment of peace and stability, protection of rights and justice in the world and the region where extremely complex processes are taking place.

All this is based on your hard and tireless work, the great trust and support of your people for the state policy conducted under your wise leadership. We consider every success of the mighty Republic of Turkiye to be our success too, and we are extremely proud of them.

I would like to note with a sense of tremendous pride that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations, built on friendship and brotherhood, have no parallels in the world today. Our brotherhood, unity and solidarity represent the spiritual heritage of our ancestors and form the main direction for our peoples, serving as an important security and stability factor for the region and the world.

Brotherly Turkiye supported Azerbaijan in the most important moments of our history. We always appreciate and never forget the fact that Turkiye was with us during the second Karabakh war, and that all your people, including you, supported us from the first hours to the last minutes of the war. Even today, brotherly Turkiye is still the biggest supporter of Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions. A few days ago, our participation in the opening of the Zangilan International Airport, the “Dost Agropark” smart agricultural complex, and the joint laying of the foundations of a number of important infrastructure projects within the framework of your visit to Azerbaijan are further evidence of the unshakable traditions of our fraternal relations.

We are very happy that our relations, which have risen to the peak of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration, are manifested in all spheres of life, including politics, economy, energy, transport, culture, education, military and others. I am sure that the alliance between our countries guided by the slogan “One nation, two states” will continue to develop successfully through our joint efforts.

On such a joyous day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of Turkiye peace, prosperity and well-being," the head of state wrote.