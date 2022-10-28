Even today, brotherly Turkiye is still biggest supporter of Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 18:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Even today, brotherly Turkiye is still the biggest supporter of Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, Trend reports.

"I would like to note with a sense of tremendous pride that Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations, built on friendship and brotherhood, have no parallels in the world today. Our brotherhood, unity and solidarity represent the spiritual heritage of our ancestors and form the main direction for our peoples, serving as an important security and stability factor for the region and the world.

Brotherly Turkiye supported Azerbaijan in the most important moments of our history. We always appreciate and never forget the fact that Turkiye was with us during the second Karabakh war, and that all your people, including you, supported us from the first hours to the last minutes of the war. Even today, brotherly Turkiye is still the biggest supporter of Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions. A few days ago, our participation in the opening of the Zangilan International Airport, the “Dost Agropark” smart agricultural complex, and the joint laying of the foundations of a number of important infrastructure projects within the framework of your visit to Azerbaijan are further evidence of the unshakable traditions of our fraternal relations.

We are very happy that our relations, which have risen to the peak of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration, are manifested in all spheres of life, including politics, economy, energy, transport, culture, education, military and others. I am sure that the alliance between our countries guided by the slogan “One nation, two states” will continue to develop successfully through our joint efforts," the head of state said.