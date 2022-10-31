Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly mine-clearance operations in liberated lands

Politics Materials 31 October 2022 15:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly mine-clearance operations in liberated lands

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

During mine clearance operations from October 24 through October 29 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 49 anti-personnel and 97 anti-tank landmines, as well as 398 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized.

The territories with a total area of 350 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more