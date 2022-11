BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree on approving "Regulations on a temporary special government body to be created in a territory where a state of emergency has been introduced" and "Regulations on a central government body to be created in a territory where a state of emergency has been introduced",Trend reports citing Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been given instructions to resolve issues arising from this Decree.