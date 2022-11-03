Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat readiness of military units in southern districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry's leadership inspected the combat readiness of military units and formations stationed in Azerbaijan's southern districts, following instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On November 3, the defense minister watched the exercises of the Special Forces military units held in these territories.

During the exercises held to inspect and further increase the combat readiness of the Special Forces, the servicemen professionally fulfilled all the assigned tasks.

Then the fulfillment of tasks was demonstrated in accordance with the next stage of the exercises.

According to the plan, the Special Forces, moving under fire opened with the use of real ammunition in real combat conditions, approached the defending imaginary enemy, neutralized manpower and fire means.

During the exercises, activities on the conduct of combat in human settlements, landing paratroopers and organizing an ambush, as well as delivering supplies to groups by air were also undertaken.

Having positively assessed the course of the exercises, Colonel General Hasanov met with the Special Forces servicemen, enquired about their concerns, and made a speech in front of the military personnel.

Colonel General Hasanov also gave relevant instructions on studying the existing combat experience by the Azerbaijan Army and applying it in the training process conducted by modern methods.