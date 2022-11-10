Samarkand has become important int'l political center – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Samarkand has become an important international political center, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand on November 10, Trend reports.

"We have got very close lately. In my opinion, this is also the will of our ancestors, and it is happening as part of the brotherly relations between our peoples. I am visiting Uzbekistan for the third time in seven months. Every time I come here with great love and respect for you personally, for the brotherly Uzbek people, and after being here, I talk about the great achievements of Uzbekistan under your leadership. It would be enough to visit Tashkent, Khiva and Samarkand. I am already quite familiar with Uzbekistan, and I must say that Samarkand has become an important international political center. Various world-class international events are held here with the participation of world leaders. I congratulate you on this occasion.

Of course, the topics you mentioned are on the agenda. We have agreed that we will monitor the implementation of our decisions. As you mentioned, good processes are developing in all directions," the head of state said.