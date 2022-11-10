School to be built in Fuzuli with support of Uzbekistan will become symbol of our people's brotherhood – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The school to be built in Fuzuli with the support of Uzbekistan will become a symbol of our peoples' brotherhood, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand on November 10, Trend reports.

"We do appreciate the fraternal Uzbek people’s and your attitude towards us, towards our country and to the fact that Azerbaijan has restored justice. We felt this support during and after the war. Of course, I want to express my gratitude once again for your initiative to build a school in the liberated city of Fuzuli. This will be the first foreign contribution to the restoration work, and we do appreciate it a lot. As mentioned in the information exchange we have just had, the construction of the school has already started. This school will be a symbol of the brotherhood of our peoples," the head of state said.