Our relations with Azerbaijan are systematic, producing concrete results – President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Our relations are systematic and, most importantly, they are producing concrete results, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"Tomorrow's Summit has a symbolic meaning, because we laid the foundation of this event in Nakhchivan, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, in your homeland, in your father's homeland. We see that many historic events have taken place in this direction. This historic event is taking place in Uzbekistan for the first time. Why it has been organized in Samarkand is also of great importance, because tomorrow’s Summit will be held in Samarkand for the first time under a new name. All of these developments are interrelated. So welcome!

Before starting the negotiations, I want to congratulate you on the great Victory – 8 November. As your close friend, we have also celebrated this Victory. I congratulate you again on this occasion. I congratulate you on 12 November – Constitution Day. It is the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee tomorrow, so I also congratulate you on this occasion – you are leading this organization. These are events good friends should never forget. I sincerely congratulate you.

Of course, as we said, our relations are of strategic importance. Let me give you an example – we are meeting you for the third time this year. This testifies to the strategic importance of our relations. This is the third time you are visiting Uzbekistan, so thank you very much for that. Our relations are systematic and, most importantly, they are producing concrete results. Our teams already know each other. We have made preparations for your arrival, there are many serious projects, there have been many visits and an extensive program. They are already meeting and talking. The meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was successful and very good. The colleagues talked with the chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission and outlined some good plans," the president said.