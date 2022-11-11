We owe President Ilham Aliyev gratitude - Hungarian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is helping Europe diversify its energy sources, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Twitter, Trend reports on November 11.

"IX Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand. We need peace and cooperation instead of war and sanctions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the only leader to successfully mediate between Russia and Ukraine. President Ilham Aliyev is helping Europe diversify its energy sources. We owe them gratitude!" Orban said.